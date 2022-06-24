Lancashire Police has issued a public alert after registered sex offender Thomas Pickles, 39, failed to attend a local police station to register his current address.

The force said he is now in breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is regarded as a high-risk sex offender and is known to have links to areas around Lancashire, including Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Accrington.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking to trace a registered sex offender who has breached his notification requirements.

“Thomas Pickles, 39, has links to Blackburn, Accrington, Preston, Blackpool and Kent.

“Regarded as a high-risk sex offender, Pickles has failed to comply with his weekly registration.

“Pickles is bald, 5ft 7 and of medium build.”

He is the second high-risk sex offender to go missing in Lancashire this week.

On Thursday (June 23), Lancashire Police’s MOSOVO unit – Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders – appealed for help finding Shaun Aver who also failed to attend a local police station as part of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The 36-year-old has links to Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood and is described as having a medium build and short brown hair.

The force warned that Aver is considered ‘a risk to women and children’ and should not be approached.