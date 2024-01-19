News you can trust since 1873
Hero Lancashire Police officer who saved boy, 1, after they fell into pond receives award

A Lancashire Police officer who saved a young boy's life after they fell into a pond has received a prestigious award.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 14:05 GMT
A one-year-old boy was not conscious or breathing after they fell into a pond in April 2022.

PC Marc Saysell, from the West Roads Policing Team, was the first emergency responder on the scene and took over CPR from the child's relative.

After continuous effort, the child began to breathe unaided.

PC Saysell continued to care for the child until the air ambulance arrived around ten minutes later.

PC Marc Saysell from the West Roads Policing Team (Credit: Lancashire Police)PC Marc Saysell from the West Roads Policing Team (Credit: Lancashire Police)
PC Marc Saysell from the West Roads Policing Team (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The child made a full neurological recovery.

The air ambulance paramedic said "it feels very clear that the patient has 100% recovered because of the acts of the first officer on scene".

PC Saysell, alongside his colleague PC Ineson, were nominated for the BBC Radio Lancashire 'Make a Difference' Awards in August 2023 for their actions on that day.

He was also recently recognised for his work at the Chief Constable's Awards Ceremony.

The event, held at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters, was a chance to highlight the many successes across the force.

PCSO Alison Williams, from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing, was also awarded for her outstanding efforts.

PCSO Alison Williams from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing (Credit: Lancashire Police)PCSO Alison Williams from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing (Credit: Lancashire Police)
PCSO Alison Williams from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PCSO Alison Williams – George Herbert Redman Award winner

PCSO Alison has been described as someone who consistently goes above and beyond for her colleagues, partners and her community displaying commitment, pride and passion.  

Alison is a PCSO on Grange Park, Blackpool, and has been praised for developing new and exciting ways to engage with her community, build relationships, solve problems and promote a better understanding of the work that police do.

Alison’s innovative approaches include ‘Acts of Kindness’ competitions, Operation Role Play and Operation McLane which involved local children and Police Cadets participating in events where they could ‘be a police officer’ for a day undertaking fingerprinting, wearing public order equipment, arresting their friends and dealing with a crime scene.

Alison is a dedicated and much-loved Volunteer Police Cadet Leader. Alison involves the Cadets in her community, whether it be providing high-visibility patrols in burglary hotspots, staffing at community events, or supporting her with other creative and innovative projects.

She has been described as an absolute asset to the team, the Constabulary, and the community that she works in.

