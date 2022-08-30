Here are some of the latest cases heard in Blackpool Magistrates Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates heard how the suspect became angry .

Sophie Richardson, 25, told the staff member: “I have got a needle in my pocket and I will stab you – don't make me do what I may regret."

Richardson then got out of the shop with a bagful of stolen groceries.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Richardson, of Pharos Street, Fleetwood, admitted theft and threatening behaviour.

She was given a 18 month conditional discharge after magistrates were told that she had been out of trouble for over a year and was dealing with a drug problem.

A 30-year-old Blackpool man has appeared at court because he has failed to pay thousands of pounds in fines.

Ben McGarry owed the court £5,705 in fines with some dating back to 2013.

He was told by justices that he faced prison because of his culpable neglect in failing to pay .

The court reduced the total owed to £4,385 by McGarry, of Horsebridge Road, because some had been imposed in his absence at too high a rate .

They imposed on a new order that payments be taken at source from his benefits.

A Lancashire man broke the terms if his five year sex offenders order.

After drinking, 61-year-old Philip Ward, of Bulk Street, Lancaster, went into a Mc Donald's and started chatting to three boys.

That contact was prohibited under the terms of his Sex Offenders order imposed at Preston Crown Court.

Police arrested Ward and when they searched his home found some illicit pictures of boys.

He admitted three order breaches and making indecent pictures when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court sent him for sentence at Crown Court.

He was bailed subject to a curfew and an instruction not to enter Cheapside, Lancaster.

Police were alerted when a 49-year-old Blackpool woman left home with a knife.

Officers tracked down Carrie Ann Edwards as she made her way on foot towards the Pleasure Beach.

Edwards, of Lytham Road, took the knife out of her waistband when confronted by officers.

She pleaded guilty to having a blade in public when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard how Edwards had been depressed and drunk heavily on the day of the incident and there were fears for her own safety.

Edwards was given eight weeks jail, suspended for a year. She must do up to 39 rehabilitation days and do a 120 day alcohol abstinence programme.

A Blackpool man has denied assaulting his partner.

Fifty-two-year-old Terence Whitehead, of Dale Street, was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates until his trial on October 5.

Whitehead is alleged to have banged the woman's head against a door on August 20.

A Blackpool pier worker has been warned he faces jail if he continues to breach his bail terms.

Marcel Chochol, 21, of Ashton Road admitted contacting his expartner by mobile phone at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was rebailed pending his trial due on September 16.

A care worker drove after drinking on a night out in Lytham.

Conah Bishop,25, hit behind the wheel of his BMW after seeing his partner with another man lawyer David Charnley told Blackpool Magistrates.

Bishop of Springfield Drive, Warton, admitted being just over twice the legal drink drive limit after the standard of his driving attracted police attention.