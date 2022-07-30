Here are some of the latest cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court

The woman had tried to halt chef Robert Mountcastle from driving after she had seen his Range Rover swerve around the road narrowly missing cars and lamp posts.

But Mountcastle, 53, of Croasdale Drive, Thornton, refused her pleas to get out from behind the wheel.

She refused to let go of his car which went on the 500 metre journey with her clinging to the roof, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Her partner called police and Mountcastle was arrested for drink driving, which he admitted in court .

Magistrates heard he had also been arrested for dangerous driving but police decided not to press ahead with that charge.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client had started drinking after a row with his partner.

Mountcastle was ordered to pay £505 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for 20 months.

A man who has had two football banning orders has admitted being drunk and disorderly in Lytham town centre.

Mark Rushton had one ban imposed for storming the directors box at Blackpool FC during the stormy ownership of the club by Owen Oyston.

The 31 -year-old of Riversway, Blackpoo,l admitted drunken behaviour on Henry Street on July 9.

Police intervened when they saw Rushton argue with door staff at Marvins Bar.

Rushton was agitated and waving his arms around and was arrested.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court that Rushton felt that he was being targeted by one particular police officer.

"He has received bruising to his body and face and has submitted a complaint but that is a separate issue," said Mr Chappell

Rushton was ordered to pay £254 in fines and costs .

The Bench chairman Steven Fairclough told him: "We have been told you have drawn a line in the sand when it comes to you and alcohol .We hope this is the case."

A Blackpool man has admitted supplying drugs to an undercover police officer.

Dean Elliot faced four charges – three of supplying heroin on separate dates and one of supplying cocaine .

District Judge Jane Goodwinsent the cases to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court where he will on September 23. He was bailed.

An 18-year-old has denied having a knife and machete in one of Blackpool's McDonalds fast food outlets.

Kye Botting, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to having the weapons in the Rigby Road McDonalds on July 26.

He elected trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on August 24.

A cocktail of cocaine and vodka led to a Blackpool hotel chambermaid getting a six month suspended jail term.

Ellie Bleasdale’s racial rants to a police officer were the worst he had suffered in five years service.

District Judge Goodwin told Bleasdale, who gave her home address as Bardsey Road, Liverpool.: “Only your remorse shown at interview and your acceptance of what caused this disgusting behaviour has kept you out of jail."

Bleasdale who had been working at her uncle's seaside hotel had gone on a night out .

Police were called to an incident on Abingdon street where they found her pinned down by bouncers.

Police arrested her and she spat at one officer and racially abused him.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly;assaulting the PC and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

She was given the suspended setence with 30 rehabilitation days.

A man accused of inflicting actual bodily harm has had his case adjourned to August 17.

District Judge Goodwin agreed to the delay so that more medical information can be found out about his alleged victims medical condition.

Thomas Whittaker, 28, of Warbreck Drive, Blackpool, is charged with assault and possessing cocaine.

A chalet site owner is accused of trying to illegally evict elderly residents.

Bernard Saunders was in the dock but his brother, who faces similar allegations, did not attend the hearing .

Proceedings against Anthony Saunders were adjourned until October 19 at the request of Fylde Borough Council prosecutor Ciaran Rankin .

He told magistrates: “We have tried to serve papers on him but he appears to have gone to ground.

"The two defendants will have to stand trial together as matters are linked.

"This will give us time to find him serve a large number of papers on him and for him to take legal advice."

The Saunders brothers both live at Riversway Chalet Park, Occupation Lane, Little Singleton.

The site is the subject of three charges under Protection from Eviction Act 1977 faced by Anthony and six faced by Bernard.

They are accused of interfering with the peace and comfort of residents designed to make residents give up their properties and legal rights to live there.

The allegations cover a two year period.

Bernard Saunders elected for trial at Preston Crown Court where he was bailed to attend on August 24. He denied the six allegations.

The park residents are largely elderly people occupying 30 chalets.

A cold blooded murderer is back behind bars after a judge’s request to see some video footage revealed him assaulting a woman.

Forty-nine -year old Kenneth Hartley was on licence from a life sentence imposed on him for a shotgun murder in Blackburn in 1999.

He carried out the ruthless killing on his victim’s doorstep in a drugs war row.

Hartley shot the man through the head and stomach and was convicted at Crown Court thanks largely to eye witness evidence from three women .

Hartley, of Taylor Street, Blackpool, appeared before District Judge Goodwin.

Initially he pleaded not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in a Blackpool hotel room .

The judge queried a decision not to charge him with a more serious offence.

She asked if the prosecution could play some previously unseen phone camera footage provided by a witness from a neighbouring room who had been alerted by shouting and banging .

The ten minutes video was played in Court. On it, a little girl asked her dad who was filming: “Why has ggst man got his hands round her neck?”

The judge then asked defence lawyer David Charnley if he wished to speak to Hartley about his plea.

Recalled to the dock, Hartley pleaded guilty and was jailed for four months.

The judge said he was being recalled to prison in any case.

She told Hartley: “ In a interview with police you said this was horseplay. But this went far beyond horseplay you had grabbed her arm and head and pushed her face into a pillow. This was very unpleasant.”