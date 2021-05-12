Here are some of the 300 knives seized by police in a week-long weapons crackdown

Lancashire Constabulary joined other police forces on the Operation Sceptre national week to target knife crime, which ran from April 26 to May 2.

The knife amnesty saw 288 weapons surrendered in knife bins, while a further eight knives were seized when police officers made 72 arrests as a result of the operation.

Twenty-six public spaces were searched for weapons with help from police cadets and anti-knife crime campaigner Byron Highton, of JJ Effect CIC, resulting in four knives being

Some of the knives recovered in a knife bin in Rossendale as part of Operation Sceptre

recovered.

The operation also involved a series of school visits where 400 pupils learned about the dangers of knife crime from police officers and campaigner Byron Highton.

Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, which co-ordinated activity, said: “It’s been a hugely successful week with lots of positive interaction with the public.

Blackpool police officers with the knife arch during Operation Sceptre

“Officers have undertaken a number of intelligence driven operations to keep our communities safe from the dangers posed by weapons. Fortunately, knife crime is low in Lancashire

compared with other areas.

“We have had a huge push on knife crime prevention during Op Sceptre week, supported by working with Byron Highton of JJ Effect CIC.

“By working with younger people to encourage them away from knives and working longer term together with partner organisations to address the root causes of knife crime we can

develop safer communities for now and the future.

“As Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease I urge anyone who is thinking about carrying a knife to think twice. If you carry a knife you are much more likely to get hurt and if you become

seriously hurt it could affect you and your family for the rest of your life.”

If you have any information about knife crime in Lancashire, contact the police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

