Help Lancashire Police deter or solve crimes quicker

By registering your cameras with the Community Portal you will streamline the information exchange, making it easier for us to identify which of your cameras may have evidential footage and will simplify the processing of making it available to the Investigating Officer.

The service is free of charge and entirely voluntary. By registering with the portal you are not giving Lancashire Constabulary access to your CCTV system, you are making it easier for us to request and collect footage we may require in an investigation – the only footage we will ever have access is the footage you send to us.

The benefits of registering are that request to share evidence are sent to via email and you respond to the request by uploading footage to the portal and sending it to the requesting officer – so no need for disks or USBs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV PIctures / home security / CCTV Camera. Lancashire Police are asking people with CCTV cameras at their home or business to register on a community portal to make it easier for them to request and collect footage they may require in an investigation.

If you would like to register please email [email protected] confirming your name and contact email that you would like to use to register.

You will then receive a registration link from [email protected] – please check your SPAM folder!

Registration is straight forward and you will find guides to help you register and respond to request in the links below along with a Privacy guide on how we will manage you data).