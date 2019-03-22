Heartbreaking photos show ‘thinnest dog ever seen alive’ who resorted to eating bits of glass and old batteries

The dog, who has been named Eric by veterinary staff, was so emaciated that the pet’s ribs could be seen clearly poking through his fur and he could not stand or lift his head. He was found languishing in the garden of an empty council house in Accrington, Lancs., by a member of the public on Saturday, March 2.

Eric was so weak when rescued that he promptly collapsed and had to be wrapped in metallic thermal blankets to keep him warm.

His claws which were so long and over-grown that they curled over.

Eric was hospitalised for a week and continues to be on a recovery diet.

RSPCA inspector Nina Small said: As well as being the thinnest dog Ive ever seen alive, he had very overgrown nails and was absolutely covered in urine.

