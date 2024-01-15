News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hate crime investigation launched after men hurl abuse at passengers on train travelling to Blackpool

A group of men reportedly hurled a "barrage of hateful comments and insults" at passengers on a train travelling to Blackpool

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred after a group of men boarded a train travelling from Manchester Airport to Blackpool North at Horwich Parkway.

One of the men sat next to a passenger before using sexually threatening language.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another one of the men also became aggressive toward a second passenger who uses a wheelchair.

Do you recognise these men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with a hate crime onboard a train travelling to Blackpool North (Credit: British Transport Police)Do you recognise these men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with a hate crime onboard a train travelling to Blackpool North (Credit: British Transport Police)
Do you recognise these men? Officers want to speak to them in connection with a hate crime onboard a train travelling to Blackpool North (Credit: British Transport Police)

The victims moved away but the men continued to verbally assault the pair with a barrage of hateful comments and insult

The victims then got off the train, with the group of men doing so later at Blackpool North.

The incident occurred between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on November 11, 2023.

The men got off the train at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)The men got off the train at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)
The men got off the train at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)
Hide Ad

Officers in January released CCTV images of two men they believed could help with their investigation.

Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help police, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting 668 of November 11, 2023

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool NorthManchester AirportPoliceCCTV