Hashem Abedi, brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi extradited to Britain

The brother of Salman Abedi, the Manchester Arena suicide bomber, has been extradited to the United Kingdom from Libya.

Hashem Abedi was arrested in Libya shortly after his brother Salman Abedi blew himself up at a concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, killing innocent 22 people.

He was made the subject of an extradition request by the British authorities in November of that year and Greater Manchester Police want to arrest him for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

22 innocent people were killed in the terrorist attack, including several from the North West.

Jane Tweddle, 51, a receptionist from Blackpool, was waiting with her friend, who survived, when she was killed.

Hashem Abedi, brother of Salman, was arrested in Libya the day after his brother carried out the attack. (Photo: AFP)

Georgina Callender, 18, from Whittle-le-Woods, was in her second year at Runshaw College in Leyland.

Michelle Kiss, 45, a mum-of-three from Whalley, died when she went to pick up her then 12-year-old daughter Millie, who survived.

And Saffie Roussos, eight, from Leyland, was the youngest to die. Her mum Lisa and her oldest sister Ashlee Bromwich were injured but survived.

A spokesman for the Tripoli-based Special Deterrence Force, which has been holding Abedi, told the Reuters news agency: "I confirm that Hashem (Abedi) is now in the air on his way to the UK... he is extradited in accordance to a court verdict."

22 people were killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said: "I am pleased that the extradition of Hashem Abedi to the UK has been completed.

"It has been a huge effort by the police, Foreign Office and Home Office to ensure that the law can take its course.

"My thanks to the Libyan authorities for their support.

"Today my thoughts are with the victims of the Manchester Arena attacks and I can assure them that we will not rest until justice is done."

Jane Tweddle, from Blackpool, was killed during the attack.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "Hashem Abedi has now landed on UK soil.

His successful extradition from Libya is an important step forward in the investigation into his brother's evil terror attack at Manchester Arena.

"I pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly on this case.

"My thoughts remain with the victims and their families who have endured so much. Wherever they are, whoever they are, I will always do all I can to bring suspected terrorists to justice."

Abedi will be charged with the murder of the 22 victims, the attempted murder of survivors and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

After being arrested for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life he will be transferred into police custody in London.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police.

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins said: "The Crown Prosecution Service successfully applied for the extradition of Hashem Abedi from Libya and today he has been extradited for offences relating to the Manchester Arena attack.

"He was handed over by Libyan authorities to British police officers this morning.

"They escorted him on the flight back and they landed in the United Kingdom a short while ago."

Mr Hopkins added: "Greater Manchester Police officers have arrested Hashem Abedi for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

"He will be transferred to a police custody facility in London."