Berry, 58, was caught out when he unwittingly cut across an unmarked police car, forcing them to brake.

The two police officers followed the musician/reality-TV star for 13 minutes on January 03, 2022, as he drove at ‘excessive speeds’ through speed restricted roadworks

He then cut across all three lanes of the motorway, in front of a white van, exiting the motorway junction at around 85 to 90 mph.

Mark Berry aka Bez has been fined for driving without due care and attention

They followed him for 13 minutes, before pulling him over in his Bentley Continental, near Junction 5 of the M56 in Cheshire.

Berry’s response was: ““I thought it was some kind of weirdo’ who was following him so he had to speed up to get away.”

He was charged with driving without due care and attention. He denied the charge but was then found guilty following a trial at Warrington Magistrates Court on September 23, 2022.

Berry, who lives in Herefordshire, was fined £1009. He must pay a Victim Surcharge of £101, costs of £400 and 3 points have been added to his licence.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner also got married to Firouzeh Razavi, in Kentchurch, earlier in September.

Senior District Crown Prosecutor Neil Colville, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “Berry was driving recklessly on that night without any thought for the other drivers on the road.

“It’s lucky that someone wasn’t hurt as he was driving at speed and carelessly. The fact that he cut across a car that was being driven by a police officer is fortuitous.

“That led them to follow him and stop him before he could cause any more issues.

“He has denied his wrongdoing until the end but has now been found guilty.