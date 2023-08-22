News you can trust since 1873
Hambleton woman loses £40k job as professional surveyor after being caught drink-driving

A Hambleton woman lost her £40,000 job as a professional surveyor after being caught drink-driving.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:44 BST

Kelly Smith had been driving friends in an Audi when they visited a McDonalds, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Tuesday (August 22).

Staff were alerted by the party’s noisy behaviour and rang the police when they realised Smith was the driver.

The 38-year-old was arrested after she moved her car, and was subsequently found to be twice over the legal limit.

A woman from Hambleton was found to be twice over the legal limit after she was stopped by police (Picture: Thames Valley Police)A woman from Hambleton was found to be twice over the legal limit after she was stopped by police (Picture: Thames Valley Police)
Smith, of Bull Park Lane, Hambleton, admitted the offence.

She was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs.

Brett Chappell defending said that as a result of losing her licence, his client had lost her job as a professional surveyor.