A Blackpool councillor has been left with a broken rib and facial injuries following a shock attack in a park – with his wife, a fellow councillor, also assaulted.

Coun Danny Scott suffered head and rib infuries

Conservative councillors Danny and Michele Scott, who represent Warbreck, were in Gynn Gardens in North Shore responding to a resident’s inquiry when they were confronted by a passer-by.

The individual, who had approached them from behind as they were leaving the gardens, became abusive and spat at Coun Michele Scott, claiming they had Covid before snatching and stealing her phone.

Coun Danny Scott was then punched twice on his head and face before being kicked in the body resulting in a fractured rib.

The assault, which was reported to the police, happened some time between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday, December 8.

Coun Danny Scott said: “We felt straight away that something wasn’t right, as soon as we heard the individual shouting right behind us.

“We tried to calm the situation down but there was no reasoning with them and it all happened so quickly. I’m now in a lot of pain and cannot believe this has happened.”

Coun Michele Scott added: “We are working with the police to ensure this person is caught and prosecuted, otherwise they may well do this again to someone else.

“We were just trying to do our job to help the people of Warbreck and this happened to us. We are struggling to comprehend why anyone would physically attack us for doing our duty.”

Blackpool Conservative group leader Coun Paul Galley said he was horrified by the attack.

He said: “Danny and Michele are two of Blackpool’s hardest councillors and give so much of themselves for their town.

“It is totally unacceptable that in carrying out their councillor duties they have been attacked and injured. This action by the assailant is an attack on democracy itself.”

The incident comes after the 999 monument at Jubilee Gardens in North Shore was vandalised in November.

Lighting at the tribute to three police officers who tragically drowned off North Shore in 1983 was smashed by mindless yobs.