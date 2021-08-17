Gunmen open fire on Fleetwood man in attempted drive-by shooting

Two men made off in a dark-coloured car after opening fire on a man walking in Wansbeck Avenue at around 12.30am, say police.

Police were flooded with calls from worried residents after gunshots were heard coming from the street.

The shots were fired at a man in his 20s before two men made off from the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle. Officers say the man was not injured in the gunfire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called around 12.35am (Tuesday, August 17) after gunshots were fired at a man walking in Wansbeck Avenue, Fleetwood. Pic: Google

It was reported a weapon, possibly a handgun, had been fired towards a man walking in the street,

No arrests have been made at this stage, but detectives are eager to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the shooting and those with information about the gunmen.

Patrols have been increased in Fleetwood following the incident and the Lancashire Police say a "substantial police presence" will be seen in the area in the coming days.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: "We have launched an investigation following a suspected firearms discharge in Fleetwood.

"The weapon, believed to be a hand gun, is thought to have been discharged towards a man in Wansbeck Avenue. It was reported two men then made off from the scene in a vehicle.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the gun being discharged or a vehicle leaving the area at speed after the incident.

"If you have any information about those involved, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Wansbeck Avenue area around the time of the offence, please come forward.

"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare, the police take them very seriously and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation.

"Patrols have been increased in Fleetwood and you should expect to see a substantial police presence in the area in the coming days."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0031 of August 17. You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.