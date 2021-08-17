Gun fired at man in Fleetwood street

Wansbeck Avenue, Fleetwood

Police were called around 12.35am today (Tuesday August 17) to a report a gunshot had been heard in Wansbeck Avenue.

It was reported that a possible hand gun had been fired at the man, with two other men then fleeing from the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle. The victim, aged in his 20s, was not injured.

Detectives are now appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw the weapon being discharged, or who might have information about the offenders involved.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “We have launched an investigation following a suspected firearms discharge in Fleetwood.

“The weapon, believed to be a hand gun, is thought to have been discharged towards a man in Wansbeck Avenue. It was reported two men then made off from the scene in a vehicle.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the gun being discharged or a vehicle leaving the area at speed after the incident. If you have any information about those involved, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Wansbeck Avenue area around the time of the offence, please come forward.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare, the police take them very seriously and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation.

“Patrols have been increased in Fleetwood and you should expect to see a substantial police presence in the area in the coming days.”