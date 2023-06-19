Group of youths cause damage after gaining unauthorised entry to Blackpool and the Fylde College building
A group of youths caused damage after gaining unauthorised entry to a building at Blackpool and The Fylde College.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST
The group entered one of the outer buildings at Blackpool and The Fylde College in Ashfield Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on May 21.
Officers on Sunday (June 18) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the criminal damage.
If you recognise the man in the image, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number LC-20230521-1061.