Group of teens threatened with knife and one assaulted during armed robbery in Blackpool

Four teenagers were approached by two older men – one of whom was riding a pushbike – in Talbot Road at around midnight on April 2.

The men proceeded to threaten the teenagers, who were aged between 14 and 15, with knives before punching one of the group in the face.

A pushbike belonging to one of the victims was then stolen.

Following CCTV enquiries, police released CCTV images of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting 0004 of April 2.