The girl said she was grabbed by a man in the Princes Parade area of the Promenade, near North Pier, on Tuesday, April 25.

She reported the incident to police, telling officers he refused to let go and forcibly kissed her on the lips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of its investigation.

Do you recognise him? Lancashire Police would like to speak to this man as part of its investigation

A spokesman for the force said: “It was reported that the victim was on the Promenade in the area of Princess Parade sometime between 4pm and 8pm when a man grabbed her and refused to let her go.

"He then kissed her forcibly on the lips, before the girl and two friends left the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would now like to speak to the man in the attached images as part of our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1309 of April 25.