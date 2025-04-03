'Get ready to respond to a terrorist attack', Lancashire venues told

The aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017

Businesses and venues across Lancashire are being urged to ensure they are ready to meet the requirements of new anti-terror legislation.

Martyn’s Law is named after Martyn Hett, a victim of the Manchester Arena attack in 2017. It is designed both to strengthen security to help prevent terrorism - and increase preparedness if the worst nevertheless happens.

The law will demand that the likes of event spaces, sports stadiums, hotels, bars, restaurants, retail establishments and places of worship have detailed plans in place for evacuation, lockdown and communication in the event of a terror attack.

The North Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is hosting a specialist training course next month, offering essential guidance on how businesses can comply with the new rules.

They are set to come into force after more than six years of campaigning by Martyn’s mother, Figen Murray. Her son was one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester attack at an Arianna Grande concert. Four Lancashire residents were amongst those who lost their lives at the gig.

Ms. Murray said of the legislation drawn up in Martyn’s memory: “It’s really important for businesses and venues to take on board what is required under Martyn’s Law and think now what needs to be implemented and not wait.

“It’s important that every venue educates its staff so that everyone knows what to do should such a situation arise and how to educate and communicate.”

The Chamber’s in-person training session is the only one of its kind in the area and the organisation says it will offer a “clear understanding of Martyn’s Law and its direct impact on businesses”.

Attendees will be told of practical steps to assess risks and ensure effective security measures are implemented - as well as being given expert guidance from licensing and first aid and trauma specialists.

It will take place in Preston on 29th May between 9.30am and 4pm and places - ranging from £249 to £449 - can be booked by emailing [email protected]