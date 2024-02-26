Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Noblett Court at around 4.45pm on Sunday, February 25.

Officers found a large number of youths running off with their faces covered when they arrived.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

While they made enquiries into the incident, the youths returned, throwing objects at officers and damaging a police vehicle.

A police vehicle was damaged after youths threw objects at police in Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This is unacceptable and has resulted in one less vehicle on the road to respond to calls for service and only by luck no one was seriously hurt."

"Do you know where your children were yesterday? Do you have any information about the incident? Do you have any CCTV/doorbell footage that may have captured the incident?

"If you have any information you can report anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or email [email protected]

"We already have the names of some people we want to speak to, so expect a visit."