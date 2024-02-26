Gang of youths hurl objects at police officers as they respond to 'disturbance' in Fleetwood
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Noblett Court at around 4.45pm on Sunday, February 25.
Officers found a large number of youths running off with their faces covered when they arrived.
While they made enquiries into the incident, the youths returned, throwing objects at officers and damaging a police vehicle.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This is unacceptable and has resulted in one less vehicle on the road to respond to calls for service and only by luck no one was seriously hurt."
"Do you know where your children were yesterday? Do you have any information about the incident? Do you have any CCTV/doorbell footage that may have captured the incident?
"If you have any information you can report anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or email [email protected]
"We already have the names of some people we want to speak to, so expect a visit."
If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, call police on 101 or visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/safer-communities/anti-social-behaviour/.