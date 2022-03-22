Gang accused of ripping off Children in Need and Red Nose Day appear in court
Five men have appeared at court charged with being involved in a £1 million charity fraud .
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:49 pm
All the accused are from Lancashire and are male.
The case follows a two year Lancashire Police investigation into charity fund raising for national charities such as Red Nose Day, Children in Need, Great Ormond Street Hospital and other household names.
Read More
Read MoreLytham-based Lancashire gang accused of ripping off Children in Need and Great O...
The alleged leader is David Levi, 46, of Clifton Drive South, St Annes who faces a series of allegations including money laundering and deceiving the public .