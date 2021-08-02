Freckleton attempted arson: Man admits trying to set van alight
A man has admitted trying to torch a resident's van in Freckleton.
Jamie Gillgrass, 20, of Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, appeared before Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to attempted arson.
It relates to an incident on June 29 last year involving a white Citroen van.
He will be sentenced at the conclusion of his co-defendant's trial, which starts on October 25.
Recorder Michael Blakey granted him conditional bail in the meantime.
