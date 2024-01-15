A Blackpool cafe are appealing for help after four of their windows were smashed by 'what can only have been a lump hammer' on Friday, Jan 12.

When staff arrived for work on Saturday morning, they discovered all four panes of glass had been broken numerous times.

The cafe on Church Street are asking for witnesses to come forward - as there was no CCTV covering the area, and the owners think it is likely to have been caused by 'masked' vandals.

A post on the HIVE facebook page reads: "I soon discovered that this is not an isolated case. In fact, there have been a few incidences over the last couple of weeks where business have been targeted namely two on Clifton Street."