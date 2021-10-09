Four teens arrested in Ansdell after police helicopter swoop

The swoop by officers in the early hours of Friday involved the police helicopter and a senior officer apologised afterwards to any residents who might have been disturbed by the sound of the craft overhead.

Divisional commander Chief Supt Karen Edwards said on the Blackpool Police Facebook site: "I apologise if the helicopter kept you awake but I want to give you an update on the incidents that were taking place.

"Following community feedback across the Lytham St Annes area, we carried out some additional proactive work and identified that a number of vehicles had been tampered with in Ansdell, with one broken into.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday

"We deployed air support and dog units, resulting in the arrests of four teenagers from Blackpool who are currently in police custody.

"I promised residents that my officers would take more proactive action in relation to community concerns.

"This is a great example of this approach and this is just the beginning."

The boys - aged 13, 13, 16 and 16 - were all arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. They were taken into police custody where they were questioned by detectives.

Police later confirmed the arrested boys are all from the Brunswick area of Blackpool.

