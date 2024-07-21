Four men wanted by police after ‘mass brawl’ breaks out as train pulls into Preston railway station
Passengers punched, swore and threatened each other as the train pulled into the station at around 9.45pm on Saturday, May 11.
Several people were left bleeding from their injuries and a number of young children were left “visibly distressed” by what they had witnessed.
The train was travelling from Blackpool North to Manchester Airport.
Detectives later released images of four men they believed could help with their ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the men in the images as it is believed they may have information that could help the investigation.
“Anyone who recognises them or has any information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 807 of May 11.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”