Four men arrested after 'violent incident' in Fleetwood

Four men were arrested after police were called to a "violent incident" in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 7:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 7:58 am

The incident occurred in Addison Road on Sunday evening (November 28), police said.

Officers rushed to the scene and arrested four men on suspicion of affray.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Whilst the investigation continues our increased police presence in the town remains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four men were arrested after police were called to a "violent incident" in Addison Road, Fleetwood

"Violent incidents and the use of weapons will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online via doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.

Read More

Read More
Woman, 84, fights off man who attempted to steal her handbag in Blackpool

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.