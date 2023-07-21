News you can trust since 1873
Four men arrested after Range Rover stolen from car dealership during test drive in Blackpool

A Range Rover was stolen from a car dealership after it was taken for a test drive in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

A Range Rover was taken for a test drive by two customers in the grounds of the dealership at around 4pm on Wednesday (July 19).

As the car stopped near the exit, the salesman was confronted by a group of men wearing balaclavas and the Range Rover was driven away.

Officers spotted the Range Rover and another car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland approximately an hour later.

A Range Rover was stolen from a car dealership during a robbery in BlackpoolA Range Rover was stolen from a car dealership during a robbery in Blackpool
Four men, aged 34, 21, 29 and 34, from the West Midlands, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.

They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.