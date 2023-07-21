A Range Rover was taken for a test drive by two customers in the grounds of the dealership at around 4pm on Wednesday (July 19).

As the car stopped near the exit, the salesman was confronted by a group of men wearing balaclavas and the Range Rover was driven away.

Officers spotted the Range Rover and another car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland approximately an hour later.

A Range Rover was stolen from a car dealership during a robbery in Blackpool

Four men, aged 34, 21, 29 and 34, from the West Midlands, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.