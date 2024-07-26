Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people were arrested and cannabis and heroin were seized during a plain-clothed operation in Blackpool.

Police ran covert operations targeting drug dealing over Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers were deployed in plain-clothes to Palatine Road, Reads Avenue, Lytham Road, Foxhall Square, Waterloo Road and Osborne Road.

These locations were chosen due to intelligence given by the community from the Lancashire Talking survey, and concerns raised in the StreetSafe survey.

Two men, aged 20 and 33, from West Yorkshire, were found in possession of just over £2,000 in cash between them.

Four mobile phones and a car were also seized.

They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They were later released on bail.

A man and a woman, ages 42 and 30, from Blackpool, were also found in possession of a large quantity of white powder, cash, and mobile phones.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They remained in custody for questioning on Friday.

Other results included:

- 14 stop searches

- 3 car searches

- drugs seized including cannabis and heroin

- community protection warning issued

- fixed penalty issued for a vehicle going through a red light

Sgt Paul Regan said: “This operation was conducted as a result of what the public have been telling us.

“We visited the exact locations that have been reported to us as a concern and tackled the issues that were being raised, which was drug dealing.

“Anyone with any concerns can let us know by taking our Lancashire Talking survey. The survey allows you to tell us what it’s like to live in your area, and raise what you want us to look into. If you don’t tell us, we won’t know.

“We will continue with covert operations in the future. You never know when you’ll be in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.