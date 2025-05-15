Four arrested on suspicion of causing moorland blaze around Rivington and Winter Hill
Pictures caught the fire blazing through the West Pennine Moors near Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road at around 8pm on Tuesday.
After tackling the fires, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service became suspicious of the cause and alerted Lancashire Police.
A joint investigation was launched and three suspects - a man aged 19, a woman aged 18 and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested yesterday. A fourth suspect, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested this morning.
All four were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.45pm by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday (May 13) to Winter Hill, near to Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road, to a report of a moorland fire.
“The fire was extinguished and a joint investigation between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire was launched.
“Following enquiries, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested yesterday (May 14) on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.
“All three have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“A fourth person, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested this morning (May 15) on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life – and is currently in custody.
“Anyone with information about the fire or who has dashcam footage from the area, please contact 101 – quoting log 1486 of May 13, 2025.”