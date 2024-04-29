Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former teacher who was found guilty of sexually abusing six schoolboys has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Stephen Tait, 41, from Lytham St Annes, was convicted of six charges involving young boys dating back more than a decade ago while a teacher at a primary school in Shetland, Scotland.

He denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Appearing for sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Tait was told by Sheriff Ian Wallace it had been a "serious breach of trust".

The offences took place while he was a probationary teacher at Bell's Brae Primary School in Lerwick.

Tait was found guilty by a jury of acting in a lewd, indecent and libidinous manner towards six young boys.

The court heard Tait, now living in the Lytham St Annes area, had latterly been working in the food industry but had lost his job as a result of the court proceedings.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A man has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail after being found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against children in Shetland.

“Stephen Tait, 41, was convicted on March 1, 2024 following a trial of six offences against six boys, when he was a primary school teacher in Lerwick.

“The offences were committed between August 2009 and July 2010 and reported to Police Scotland in 2020.

“Tait was subsequently arrested and charged with the crimes in May 2021.”

“Abuse of trust”

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Still added: “Stephen Tait abused his position of trust as a teacher, and I would commend the victims for coming forward and reporting his behaviour to us.

“Investigating events that have happened in the past can present challenges and it can sometimes only be with hindsight that people recognise that what happened to them was abuse

“Police Scotland has highly trained, specialist officers, across the country who can investigate such offences and, working with partners, ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We are committed to investigating all reports regardless of when abuse happened, where it took place or who was involved.