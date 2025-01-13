Former Fleetwood teacher, 85, charged with historic sexual offences against boys in 1970s

A retired teacher has been charged after an investigation into alleged historic sexual offences in Fleetwood.

George Scarlett, 85, of Hitherfield Lane, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has been charged with two counts of indecent assault of a boy under the age of 18.

Lancashire Police said the allegations against the former teacher date back to the 1970s and relate to two alleged victims.

He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on February, 7, 2025.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

