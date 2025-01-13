Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retired teacher has been charged after an investigation into alleged historic sexual offences in Fleetwood.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Scarlett, 85, of Hitherfield Lane, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has been charged with two counts of indecent assault of a boy under the age of 18.

Lancashire Police said the allegations against the former teacher date back to the 1970s and relate to two alleged victims.

He will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on February, 7, 2025.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.