Former Preston nurse jailed for sex assaults on nine women

Adam Soothill, a former nurse at Royal Preston Hospital, was found guilty of 24 counts of sexual assault on the women following a trial at Preston Crown Court which ended yesterday (October 27).

The traumatised victims came forward to say Soothill had molested them between 2017 and 2019.

One of the women said Soothill had laughed after sexually assaulting her.

Former nurse Adam Soothill has been jailed for sexual assaults on several women

Soothill, 32, of Whinsands Close, Fulwood, denied the allegations, but a jury found him guilty of 24 out of 28 charges.

He no longer works at the hospital.

Darren Caunce, investigating officer, Lancashire Police, said: “Soothill’s actions were predatory and sexually motivated. He committed numerous sex assaults to satisfy his own depraved desires.

“I must praise the victims for their strength in supporting our prosecution. They have showed great courage and bravery in coming forward and reporting the crimes to police.

“We are committed to preventing and detecting offences of serious sexual assault. We want victims to feel confident that they will be treated with compassion and that we will do everything possible to trace those responsible and take action against them.

“I hope this case will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide.”

Claire Marsh, Senior Crown Prosecutor at CPS North West said: “Soothill sexually assaulted nine women over a three-year period. He has today, been punished for these offences.

“We are grateful to the brave victims who came forward to report the abuse, their actions, in taking a stand against this man’s behaviour will no doubt have prevented other women suffering from similar abuse.