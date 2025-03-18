Former Ma Kelly's boss and accountant on trial at Preston Crown Court on fraud charges
The bar chain’s former owner Paul Kelly, 63, and his accountant John Edward Parry, are on trial at Preston Crown Court this week.
They are charged with two counts of ‘perverting the course of public justice’ and 17 counts of ‘cheating the public revenue’. The pair pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all charges at a pre-trial hearing on February 24, 2023.
The fraud charges were brought by the National Crime Agency and involve an estimated £5 million in alleged tax evasion.
His Honour Judge Philip Parry is presiding over the trial in Preston, where the jury is expected to return a verdict by next Friday (March 28) or the first week in April.
Mr Kelly resigned from his role as company director of Ma Kelly’s Estates in November 2020.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Both face charges of perverting the course of justice by allegedly submitting false Income Tax returns relating to Kelly from 2013 to 2016 to hearing at Preston Crown Court.
The alleged fraud relates to the Ma Kelly chain, Paul Kelly himself and money which should have been paid to the Government on behalf of Ma Kelly employees.