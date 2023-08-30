News you can trust since 1873
Former Lancashire Police officer who stalked colleague jailed

An officer who stalked a colleague and used police IT systems to check up on her whereabouts has been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 19:57 BST

Justin Fraser, a former response sergeant at Lancashire Police, was jailed for 21 months following an investigation into his conduct.

The 51-year-old’s conduct came to light when the force’s anti-corruption unit was investigating a complaint into the behaviour of two officers in June 2022.

It was discovered that Fraser had been stalking an officer and used police systems to check her duties and what she was investigating.

Justin Fraser was jailed for 21 months after he was caught stalking a stalking a fellow police officer (Credit: )
Justin Fraser was jailed for 21 months after he was caught stalking a stalking a fellow police officer (Credit: )

The investigation established there was no policing purpose for doing this.

Fraser, from Liverpool, was arrested in September 2022 and suspended him from duties.

He retired while still under investigation.

Fraser was later charged with stalking and misuse of police computer systems following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Preston Crown Court in June and was sentenced on Tuesday (August 29).

A misconduct hearing on August 17 found that Fraser would have been guilty of gross misconduct, dismissed and banned from the profession for good.

Fraser was added to the barred list, which prevents him from ever working in law enforcement.

Temp Det Chief Insp Eugene Swift, said: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all our officers and staff, and Fraser’s conduct fell well short of what the public would expect from a serving police officer.

“The fact he is now a convicted criminal reflects the seriousness of what he did.

“We are committed to protecting women from all forms of violence, harassment and intimidation and where wrongdoing is identified we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrator to justice as we have done in this case.”