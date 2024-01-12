Former Lancashire Police officer Ian Heed to stand trial for sexual assault in Fleetwood town centre
The former Blackpool police officer is charged with sexual assault on a woman found collapsed outside Poundstretcher.
A former Lancashire Police officer is to stand trial after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Fleetwood town centre.
Ian Heed, 59, was arrested after a woman was found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street on Tuesday, November 14.
Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm and found the woman had suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and Heed was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.
Heed – who served with Lancashire Police for 20 years and was based in Blackpool – was taken into custody and later charged with sexual assault.
Trial date set
He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 18, but he was not arraigned and no pleas were entered.
The case was adjourned to February 9, 2024 for a further case management hearing when arraignment will take place.
A Section 28 hearing will follow on March 8 to allow the alleged victim to pre-record their cross-examination before the trial. The s. 28 recording can then be presented during trial without the witness needing to attend.
A trial date has been provisionally listed for May 7, 2024. The defendant was remanded in custody.