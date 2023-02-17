Former PC Darren Coathup, 39, from Bamber Bridge, has been sentenced to two years in prison after abusing his position for a sexual purpose and posing a risk to vulnerable female victims of crime.

In July 2021, Lancashire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) launched a covert investigation into the activities of Coathup, who was working as a response officer in East Lancashire.

Detectives from the ACU identified that Coathup posed a risk to a vulnerable female victim of crime and he was arrested and suspended from duty.

Former Lancashire Police officer Darren Coathup was sentenced to two years in prison

When ACU detectives spoke to the victim, she explained how Coathup attended her home in April 2021 when she was the victim of a domestic-related incident.

She described exchanging messages with him and how those messages quickly became flirtatious and sexualised, with the pair exchanging sexually explicit images and later having sex.

After his arrest, detectives seized and examined his mobile telephones and identified a second vulnerable victim.

Further investigation uncovered Coathup had met the second victim when she had reported a domestic abuse incident and Coathup had sent her flirtatious and sexualised messages as well, including a sexual image of himself.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Coathup was charged with misconduct in public office and corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privilege.

He appeared at Manchester Crown Court on December 6, 2022 and pleaded guilty to two counts of being a holder of a public office who wilfully neglected to perform his duty/wilfully misconducted himself.

Following his guilty pleas, Coathup resigned from the force.

An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing was conducted under the Former Officer Regulations and the Chief Constable determined that had he still been a serving officer, Coathup would have been dismissed.

Coathup has subsequently been added to the Barred List.

Today (Friday, February 17), Coathup appeared back before the courts and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Police statement – “His behaviour will appal serving officers up and down the country”

Detective Inspector Eugene Swift, of our Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “We are committed to upholding the highest possible standards in policing and those who fall foul of those standards will be proactively identified and dealt with – as was demonstrated in this case.

“This is not a case where the victims came forward and made a complaint to us – at that time, they may not have even realised what Darren Coathup had done was a crime.

"The ACU’s proactive, covert tactics identified Darren Coathup may pose a risk to vulnerable women. Our ACU Detectives immediately launched an investigation which has resulted in his conviction and subsequent imprisonment.

"Darren Coathup deliberately targeted vulnerable crime victims for his own sexual purposes. I know his behaviour will appal serving officers up and down the country.

“We are committed to protecting and safeguarding women and girls from harm and where it is clearly demonstrated a criminal offence has taken place, we will work robustly with the Crown Prosecution Service to prosecute the offenders.

“All our officers and staff are given training in what constitutes Abuse of Position for Sexual Purpose and sexual misconduct, so they fully understand what constitutes an inappropriate relationship.

"Despite being fully aware of this, Darren Coathup acted criminally anyway.