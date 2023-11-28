Former Lancashire Police officer Ian Heed to stand trial after being charged with Fleetwood rape
Ian Heed, 59, was arrested after a woman was found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street on Tuesday, November 14.
Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm and found the woman had suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and Heed was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.
Heed – who served with Lancashire Police for 20 years and was based in Blackpool – was taken into custody and later charged with sexual assault.
He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 16 and was remanded in custody with his case sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.
He will appear at the higher court for a plea and trial hearing on Thursday, December 14.