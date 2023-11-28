News you can trust since 1873
Former Lancashire Police officer Ian Heed to stand trial after being charged with Fleetwood rape

A former Lancashire Police officer is to stand trial after being charged with sexual assaulting a woman in Fleetwood town centre.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Ian Heed, 59, was arrested after a woman was found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street on Tuesday, November 14.

Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm and found the woman had suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and Heed was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.

Heed – who served with Lancashire Police for 20 years and was based in Blackpool – was taken into custody and later charged with sexual assault.

Ian Heed, 59, of no fixed abode, has been be remanded into custody ahead of his trial at Preston Crown Court on December 14, 2023

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 16 and was remanded in custody with his case sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

He will appear at the higher court for a plea and trial hearing on Thursday, December 14.