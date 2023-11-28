A former Lancashire Police officer is to stand trial after being charged with sexual assaulting a woman in Fleetwood town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Heed, 59, was arrested after a woman was found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street on Tuesday, November 14.

Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm and found the woman had suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and Heed was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heed – who served with Lancashire Police for 20 years and was based in Blackpool – was taken into custody and later charged with sexual assault.

Ian Heed, 59, of no fixed abode, has been be remanded into custody ahead of his trial at Preston Crown Court on December 14, 2023

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 16 and was remanded in custody with his case sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.