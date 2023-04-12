News you can trust since 1873
Former Fleetwood Town footballer Kyle Dempsey spared jail after ‘merciless’ attack

A former Fleetwood Town footballer and his dad have been spared prison following a “merciless” attack on a bouncer.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

Kyle Dempsey, 27, now plays football for Bolton Wanderers and lives on Magnolia Way, Blackpool.

He formerly played for youth sides at Wigan Warriors before making the switch to professional football, playing for Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

He had initially denied causing a man actual bodily harm in the Maryport area of Carlisle on Saturday, July 16.

Kyle Dempsey (Credit: Getty Images/ Charlotte Tattersall)Kyle Dempsey (Credit: Getty Images/ Charlotte Tattersall)
His father Michael Dempsey, 50, denied the same charge.

However, when the father and son appeared at Carlisle Crown Court last month they changed their pleas to guilty.

Michael Dempsey, of Whitecroft, Maryport, also admitted causing criminal damage to a door at Maryport Labour Club, where the attack also happened and on the same date.

Following a fact-finding procedure called a Newton hearing, which can take evidence, Judge Ian Unsworth KC today handed out suspended jail sentences to the pair when they appeared at Carlisle Crown Court to hear their fate.

Kyle Dempsey was given a 12-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, with a requirement to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and a four-month electronically monitored curfew from 9pm to 7am each day.

He must pay compensation to the victim of £1,500.

Michael Dempsey was given 13 months in jail, also suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity days, 200 hours unpaid work, and a 120-day alcohol abstinence order which will be electronically monitored. He must also pay compensation of £1,500.

In addition, he must observe a two-month 9pm to 7am curfew.