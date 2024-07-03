Former Fleetwood councillor, pub landlord and Men's Shed founder Tony O'Neill convicted of rape and assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Fleetwood councillor Tony O’Neill, 58, was found guilty of rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following his trial at Preston Crown Court last Friday.
O’Neill, formerly of The Esplanade, became a well-known figure in Fleetwood after serving on the town council and co-founding the local branc of the charity Men’s Shed in 2018, a support group for men who have experienced mental illness. He left the charity in 2022 and is no longer involved.
He was also familiar to many from his years working as a taxi driver and running a pub in the town. But in 2022, O’Neill was arrested and charged with four counts of rape of a female, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and a charge of burglary in a dwelling with intent to rape.
He pleaded not guilty to all counts but was convicted by jury who found him guilty on two counts of rape and both counts of ABH.
Judge HHJ Mathieson granted O’Neill bail on medical grounds.
He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, August 9.