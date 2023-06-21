News you can trust since 1873
Floral tributes left for Lytham attack victim Matthew Guthrie who died in hospital after being punched on night out

Floral tributes have been left near the scene of a violent assault that led to the death of a much-loved 25-year-old in Lytham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

These were the scenes:

Matthew Guthrie, from St Annes, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was attacked in Henry Street at around 1.28am on Sunday (June 18).

Matthew Guthrie, from St Annes, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was attacked in Henry Street at around 1.28am on Sunday (June 18).

He suffered a catastrophic head injury and his condition was described as life-threatening. Sadly, he has passed away in hospital.

He suffered a catastrophic head injury and his condition was described as life-threatening. Sadly, he has passed away in hospital.

A 20-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of section 18 (grievous bodily harm) and re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A 20-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of section 18 (grievous bodily harm) and re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

He was later released on bail while enquiries continued.

He was later released on bail while enquiries continued.

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them. This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward."

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Matthew's family at this sad and distressing time for them. This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward."

Mr Guthrie was described as a "funny, happy, caring young man" in a tribute from Hello Fit Lytham. "Matthew will be missed greatly at the gym and our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time."

Mr Guthrie was described as a "funny, happy, caring young man" in a tribute from Hello Fit Lytham. "Matthew will be missed greatly at the gym and our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time."

Following his tragic death, heart-breaking floral tributes were left near the scene of the assault.

Following his tragic death, heart-breaking floral tributes were left near the scene of the assault.

One tribute said: "You've left a hole that cannot be filled. We're thinking of you forever. You truly were one of a kind."

One tribute said: "You've left a hole that cannot be filled. We're thinking of you forever. You truly were one of a kind."

