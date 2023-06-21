5. Floral tributes left for Lytham attack victim Matthew Guthrie
Det Chief Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them. This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward." Photo: Daniel Martino
Mr Guthrie was described as a "funny, happy, caring young man" in a tribute from Hello Fit Lytham.
"Matthew will be missed greatly at the gym and our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this time." Photo: Daniel Martino