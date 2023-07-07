News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood woman sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates' Court after racist outburst at Fleetwood Medical Centre

A woman launched a racially abusive attack on her GP after he refused to hand over the drugs she demanded.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Thomasina Roberts, 43, of Macbeth Road, Fleetwood admitted racially aggravated behaviour when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Wednesday (July 5).

The court heard how Roberts attended Fleetwood Medical Centre after learning she had been removed from her normal GP practice.

At one stage, she grabbed a chair and threatened to throw it at the doctor during an appointment on March 20.

She had been seeking a repeat prescription for medication she had been given previously, but was told by her GP that the drug could no longer be prescribed for her.

“Your tirade was disgusting,” District Judge Roger Lowe told Roberts, adding that her racist outburst was directed towards a public servant who was simply doing their job.

She was sentenced to 8 weeks in prison, but the jail term will be suspended for a year. She was also ordered to pay £350 in costs.