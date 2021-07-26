Fleetwood teenager held on suspicion of murder after fatal Blackpool stabbing
A Fleetwood teenager continues to be held in custody on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50s was stabbed to death in Blackpool at the weekend.
Detectives launched a murder investigation after the man died in hospital from multiple stab wounds shortly after the knife attack at a home in Carsluith Avenue, Marton at around 8.53pm on Friday (July 23).
An 18-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody today (Monday, July 26).
Det Supt Neil Drummond, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man's family at this very distressing time.
"While we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information or who feels they can assist with our inquiries to come forward."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1664 of June 23. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.