Fleetwood teenager held on suspicion of murder after fatal Blackpool stabbing

An 18-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody today (Monday, July 26).

Det Supt Neil Drummond, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man's family at this very distressing time.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after a man in his 50s died in hospital from multiple stab wounds shortly after a knife attack at a home in Carsluith Avenue, off Canterbury Avenue in Marton at around 8.53pm on Friday (July 23). Pic: Google

"While we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information or who feels they can assist with our inquiries to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1664 of June 23. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

