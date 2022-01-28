Fleetwood teen found guilty of murdering Blackpool dad Mark Webster
A Fleetwood teenager has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s father in Blackpool last year.
Levi Westhead, 18, stabbed 50-year-old Mark Webster at the family home on Carsluith Avenue on July 23 last summer.
Westhead stood trial at Preston Crown Court and today the jury unanimously found him guilty.
The teenager, who had been warned by police to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, bombarded her with threatening and abusive messages.
He attended her home shortly before 9pm with a knife.
After being refused entry, he climbed over the back gate and entered the garden.
During a scuffle with her father in the garden, he stabbed him numerous times to his torso, arm and leg. He died as a result of his injuries.
Police found Westhead hiding in a nearby garden.
Tom Snape for the CPS said: “Levi Westhead is a controlling, violent and angry young man.
"His actions on that night has had devastating consequences to all who knew and loved Mark Webster.
“Westhead denied murder, but we presented evidence to the jury proving that he had intended to cause serious harm to Mr Webster when he stabbed him numerous times with the knife he had taken with him.
"After careful consideration of that evidence, the jury found him guilty of murder.
“Although nothing can bring back Mr Webster, I hope this conviction provides some sense of justice for his family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them at this time.”
Westhead will be sentenced on March 28 and was remanded in custody.