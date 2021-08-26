Fleetwood shooting suspects bailed after being held on suspicion of attempted murder
Four suspects arrested after last week's shooting in Fleetwood have been bailed.
Detectives arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was shot at whilst walking in Wansbeck Avenue on Tuesday, August 17.
Two men were seen making a quick getaway in a dark-coloured vehicle after opening fire on the man, who managed to escape uninjured.
Just 24 hours after the shooting, Lancashire Police arrested two men, aged 22 and 28 and a woman aged 24, all from Fleetwood.
They were taken into custody and held on suspicion of attempted murder before being bailed to Thursday, September 16.
A fourth suspect, a 50-year-old man from Fleetwood, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has also been bailed until September 16.
Lancashire Police have maintained a visible presence in the Chatsworth Avenue area of Fleetwood since the shooting, with the force ramping up patrols in the neighbourhood amid "growing tensions" between two rival groups.
A mobile police station has been parked on Chatsworth Avenue since the weekend when police issued a 24-hour dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminality in the area.
Drugs and a weapon were seized during stop checks as officers were given the power to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion.
