Fleetwood residents urged to ‘stay vigilant’ after stranger enters home in early hours
A man entered the rear of a residential property on Beach Road through the garden at around 3am on Tuesday (July 9).
They quickly left the property when they realised they were being recorded and the security lights switched on.
Officers later released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to identify in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please stay vigilant and ensure your gates, windows and doors are locked on the evenings.”
If you have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20240709-0304.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
