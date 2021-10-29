Fleetwood Police appeal for information after a young boy was robbed at knifepoint and had his bike stolen

Fleetwood Police are calling for information regarding an incident in which a 10 year old was threatened and had his bike stolen.

Fleetwood Area Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint and had his bike stolen in Fleetwood last night.

Between 6.30pm and 7pm yesterday (Thursday, October 28) the victim was cycling on Lord Street, close to Iceland supermarket, when he was approached by two males.

One of the offenders threatened the boy with a knife and took the bike, which was a dark grey Carrera with orange trims and white accents.

The boy was not injured during the incident, with the offenders making off from the scene on London Street, towards Dock Street.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.