Fleetwood pensioner admits to strangling his wife and assaulting her
A 72-year-old pensioner has been arrested and charged with strangling his wife.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Police were called to reports of an assault at the couple’s home in Edmondson Place, Fleetwood on Monday (July 17).
The next day (July 18), Michael Ainsworth, 72, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he admitted the charge of intentional strangulation of his wife.
He also admitted assaulting her.
Ainsworth was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates until he is sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 29.