Fleetwood pensioner accused of causing cyclist's death by 'careless driving' appears in court

Eric Warburton, 80, of Lower Lune Street, Fleetwood, was charged after Roy Leadbetter, 86, also of Fleetwood, was hurt in a crash with a car in Dock Street last October.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told Mr Leadbetter died in hospital 10 days later, after contracting Covid and pneumonia.

Warburton's lawyer Gerry Coyle did not enter a plea on his client’s behalf and told the court this morning any future trial would have to examine Mr Leadbetter’s cause of death.

Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Mr Coyle asked the prosecution to send him the pathologist’s report.

Warburton was granted bail ahead of a crown court appearance on June 23.

Mr Leadbetter died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday, October 25, a family announcement said.

He was described as a "devoted" husband to Lyn, "much loved" dad to Mark and his partner Viv, a "loving" brother to the late Josie, and a "dear uncle" to Gail and Sandra.