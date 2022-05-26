Fleetwood man who robbed Spar shop at knifepoint twice jailed after police find him hiding in loft

Police were called to reports of a knifepoint robbery at the Spar shop in Blakiston Street on February 15 and February 19, 2020.

On both occasions, a man armed with a knife entered the store with his face covered.

He would then threaten staff before taking cash from the till.

Following enquiries, Aiden Ellerker, 27, of Addison Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged.

He pleaded guilty, but failed to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 28 when he was due to be sentenced.

On Monday (May 23), police found him hiding in the loft of a property in Blackpool.

He was taken to court on Tuesday (May 24) and sentenced to a total of five years and nine months in prison.

Aiden Ellerker. (Credit: Lancashire Police)