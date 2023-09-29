News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Fleetwood man who raped 8-year-old is jailed for 15 years

A child rapist from Fleetwood has been taken off the streets.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ryan Diamond, 32, has been jailed for a total of 15 years, after a four day trial at Preston Crown Court.

Diamond, of Broadway, Fleetwood, was convicted of the rape and two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13, by touching.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Gazette understands the child was aged eight at the time of the offences in 2021, and that they took place in Blackpool.

Most Popular
Ryan Diamond of Broadway, FleetwoodRyan Diamond of Broadway, Fleetwood
Ryan Diamond of Broadway, Fleetwood

Diamond has been put on the sex offenders register indefinately, and a restraining order against him has been made until further notice.

"Sickening abuse”

Brett Gerrity, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: “Ryan Diamond is a sexual predator who abused a young child for his own sexual gratification with no thought for the lasting damage his sickening abuse would cause.

“The child’s family are understandably devastated after finding out what he had done. Instead of admitting the extent of his offences, he put them through the further ordeal of a trial. This is a significant sentence and I hope that the family can see that justice has been served and that they can all begin to put what happened behind them.

“The CPS is committed to bringing sex offenders to justice.”