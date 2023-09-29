Fleetwood man who raped 8-year-old is jailed for 15 years
Ryan Diamond, 32, has been jailed for a total of 15 years, after a four day trial at Preston Crown Court.
Diamond, of Broadway, Fleetwood, was convicted of the rape and two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13, by touching.
The Gazette understands the child was aged eight at the time of the offences in 2021, and that they took place in Blackpool.
Diamond has been put on the sex offenders register indefinately, and a restraining order against him has been made until further notice.
"Sickening abuse”
Brett Gerrity, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: “Ryan Diamond is a sexual predator who abused a young child for his own sexual gratification with no thought for the lasting damage his sickening abuse would cause.
“The child’s family are understandably devastated after finding out what he had done. Instead of admitting the extent of his offences, he put them through the further ordeal of a trial. This is a significant sentence and I hope that the family can see that justice has been served and that they can all begin to put what happened behind them.
“The CPS is committed to bringing sex offenders to justice.”