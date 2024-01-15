Lancashire Police are asking for the public's help to find a Fleetwood man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Lee Wilkinson is wanted for making threats to kill and on recall to prison.

The 36-year-old is described as around 6ft tall, of large build with short, balding dark brown hair.

Lee Wilkinson is wanted for making threats to kill and on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is from the Fleetwood area and has links to Blackpool and Preston.

"If you see this man, please do not approach him and report any immediate sightings by calling 999," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.